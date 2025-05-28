Wigan Warriors: The incredible stats behind Liam Marshall's form, including Super League's top metre maker
The 29-year-old winger is certainly doing himself no harm in terms of putting himself into the thoughts of England coach Shaun Wane ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia on home soil at the end of the year.
Marshall finished as Super League’s top try-scorer last season, having scored 27 tries for his hometown club. Whilst he isn’t averaging as many tries this season, having scored seven in 12 league appearances, it is work out of the backfield that stands out more than anything.
The Standish native is currently leading the way for metres made in the whole of Super League, with 1,972 to his name, working out at an impressive 8.32 average gain, having made 237 carries, sitting only behind Jack Welsby of St Helens (269) in the carries made category.
Marshall’s stats in other areas stand out, too. He has registered six try assists, with most of them coming for his centre partner Jake Wardle, with the duo building a strong combination on the left edge over the past couple of seasons.
The England international has also registered 45 tackle busts whilst making nine clean breaks.
Liam Marshall’s impressive stats in Super League 2025
|Appearances
|12
|Tries
|7
|Assists
|6
|Metres
|1,972
|Average gain
|8.32
|Carries
|237
|Average carries per game
|19.75
|Tackle busts
|45
|Clean breaks
|9
Marshall scored twice and provided two assists in Wigan’s 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France last Saturday, including an 85-metre intercept effort.
But again, it was his work out of yardage that came to the fore, chalking up a staggering 285 metres from 19 carries.
“He is very well-rounded as a winger, can contribute to both sides of the field,” said Marshall’s coach Matt Peet.
“His defence is good as well, I think the interception that he scored comes off a good defensive read and his connection with Jake Wardle and the work that they put in, so he brings so much to us.
“I’ve mentioned before about him being a really important player for us in terms of his leadership and character and humour, that’s for sure.”
Next up for Marshall and the Warriors is a short trip to the Salford Community Stadium to face the Red Devils on Friday evening, 8pm kick-off.
