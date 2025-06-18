Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors have tied towering forward Sam Walters down to a new deal that will see him remain at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2029 season.

The 24-year-old was already contracted until the end of 2026, but he has now signed an extension which sees him remain with the reigning champions for four seasons beyond the current campaign.

Walters has made 28 appearances for the Warriors since arriving from Leeds Rhinos ahead of last season, playing his part in helping Matt Peet’s side win an unprecedented Grand Slam in 2024.

“I’m delighted and grateful to have signed a new deal with the club,” said Walters.

“My family and I are settled here, and I believe this is the best place for me to keep developing my game. I want to continue working hard towards bringing more success to this club.”

Widnes-born Walters was one of the form front-rowers in the competition this season before suffering a fractured fibula last month, having transitioned into playing more in the middle rather than on the edge in the back-row.

“Sam committing to us for a long period is wonderful news as his potential is huge,” said Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski.

“Whilst the news must be celebrated, there’s always a flip side. Retaining the exceptional talent that will shape our next five years remains a top priority.

“We’re proud of the success this squad has achieved, and it’s a testament to their quality that many are now in high demand. However, in a salary cap sport, keeping a winning group together is never easy. Success brings opportunity, and in a short playing career, we fully respect that players must make decisions in their best interests. While some departures are inevitable, replacing like-for-like talent is not always possible.

“We remain committed to building a strong, competitive team, but acknowledge the challenges that come with sustained success.”

Warriors coach Peet is over the moon to retain the long-term services of Walters.

“Sam is very professional and I’ve loved coaching him,” said Peet. “Of course, I’m delighted we’ve got him for a further four years.

“Everyone will have been impressed by Sam’s form this year. Some of the foundations were laid last year, with how hard he worked, and he has grasped this opportunity with both hands. I can’t wait to see how we can maximise his potential in the coming years.”