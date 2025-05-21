Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

This year’s Women’s Nines festival will be held at West Park in Leeds on Sunday 5 July, with Wigan Warriors looking to retain their crown.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual tournament was introduced in 2022, with this year’s event being staged over one day only for the first time with no separate qualifiers taking place.

All eight current Women’s Super League clubs will take part, including Wigan, who lifted the trophy at Sewell Group Craven Park last year, along with the addition of brand-new teams to be added to the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will again be a group stage format and knockout rounds in the 18-minute, nine-a-side code.

West Park is home to the rugby union club of the same name and has previously played host to some Rhinos women’s fixtures. The first two Nines events were held at the Salford Community Stadium, whilst last year it was played at Sewell Group Craven Park, home of Hull KR.

Denis Betts’ Wigan side became the third different winner of the competition by beating Leeds in a repeat of the 2023 decider, which the Rhinos won. York were the first-ever champions of the Women’s Nines in 2022, beating Leeds in the final.

This year’s event will feature a sports village for the athletes, photo opportunities, bingo cards and activities for younger fans, as well as live music from Jamie Anne, Manchester City’s official DJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RFL development officer Mikayla Gillespie said: “We’re thrilled to bring back the Nines and this year, it’s better than ever. We’ve worked hard to create an experience that’s fun, inclusive, and exciting for players and fans alike. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back.

“The Nines is about more than just sport, it’s a space where our women’s teams can showcase their talent, enjoy themselves, and connect with the community in a unique and meaningful way. Come and join us for a picture-perfect day!”

The draw for the group stages will be announced in due course, according to the RFL.