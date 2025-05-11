Jenna Foubister of Wigan Warriors | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

St Helens and Wigan Warriors will meet in the Women’s Challenge Cup final for the very first time next month under the famous Wembley arch.

The Saints defeated reigning Super League champions York Valkyrie 10-6 in the semi-finals at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon to book their place in the final for the fifth successive year.

Meanwhile, Wigan secured their place in the final for the first time in the short history of the women’s team after easing past Leeds Rhinos 44-14 at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors have reached their first final since their Super League Grand Final triumph back in 2018, whilst they will also go into the history books as they grace the hallowed Wembley turf for the first time.

It is set to be a special occasion at Wembley on June 7, as it is the first time the two women’s sides of the club giants have met in a major final. In addition, it will be the first time rivals Wigan and Saints have faced off at the new Wembley in any format since the stadium was rebuilt, meaning next month’s Cup final will go down in history.

The last time Wigan and St Helens came up against each other in any format in a Cup final was all the way back in 1991, which the Warriors won 13-8. It will be only the fifth time that has ever happened in a men’s or women’s Challenge Cup final - 1961, 1966, 1989, 1991 and now 2025.

St Helens, who are four-in-a-row Challenge Cup holders, will be the favourites heading into the final, but Wigan will be quietly confident of making more history, with Denis Betts’ side having beaten Barrow Raiders (96-0), London Broncos (44-0), Cardiff Demons (96-0) and Leeds Rhinos (44-14) so far in the 2025 Challenge Cup.