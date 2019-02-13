Wigan Warriors to take NRL trophy on tour of other Super League clubs

Wigan Warriors are to give fans at 10 Super League clubs the chance to see the NRL Telstra Premiership Provan-Summons trophy up close this week.

The tour will also see the Betfred World Club Challenge trophy and the Betfred Super League trophy taken to other grounds ahead of Sunday’s clash between Wigan and Sydney Roosters clash at the DW Stadium (kick-off 7pm).

Organised by the Warriors, fans will have the opportunity to see the three trophies with the the iconic Provan-Summons Trophy likely to get the most attention, given it is the first time it has been on these shores.

“The Trophy, which is currently held by the Sydney Roosters, is one of the most recognisable in the sporting world and as a gesture to other Betfred Super League Club fans, Wigan have arranged a trophy tour so everyone can enjoy this piece of history as we build up to Sunday’s showpiece at the DW Stadium." said executive director Kris Radlinski.

“I’d like to thank the Sydney Roosters and the NRL for supporting this concept, and we’re looking forward to what promises to be another memorable weekend kicked off by the Betfred World Club Challenge Trophy tour.”

Fans of Wigan Warriors can see it up close and personal at an exclusive World Club Challenge event at Revolutions bar, King Street, on Thursday evening before Friday's tour that will kick-off in Wigan in the morning before heading to St Helens, Salford, Huddersfield, Leeds, Wakefield, Castleford and Hull. On Saturday morning, all three trophies will be on show in Wigan’s Grand Arcade, near the Warriors World store from 11am-1pm before heading to Warrington for when the Roosters train at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Fans of other clubs are advised to check with their Betfred Super League club for the time and location that the trophy will be on the day. Due to logistical constraints the tour is unable to make London Broncos and Catalans Dragons.