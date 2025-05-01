Wigan Warriors to take part in LDSL festival at Super League's Magic Weekend
The LDSL players will be back in action this weekend alongside an additional opportunity at the second of the Challenge Cup semi-finals at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens next month.
The Warriors will be one of 11 club foundations to be involved in the festival in Newcastle this weekend. Wigan will participate in a morning festival at Kingston Park before gracing the St James’ Park turf at half-time in the Men’s first-team clash with Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon.
Following the match between Matt Peet’s Warriors and Sam Burgess’ Wolves, LDSL players will be selected to join the Player of the Match presentations, live on Sky Sports. The same will happen after Hull KR take on Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon.
The LDSL festival will start at 10:30am at Kingston Park, with the Warriors to play against Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, York Knights, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.
