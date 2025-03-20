Wigan Warriors' 2025 charity third kit | Photo courtesy of Wigan Warriors

The Warriors will don their charity third kit against Leeds Rhinos this weekend

Wigan Warriors will wear their charity third kit for the first time in their trip to Leeds Rhinos this weekend - with the club teaming up with Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

The kit was officially unveiled at the Wigan & Leigh Hospice Gala Dinner at The Edge back in November. The kit combines the lilac of the Wigan & Leigh Hospice logo with a daisy print on the sleeve trim.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice is a charity close to the hearts of most people across the Borough, including the Warriors and winger Liam Marshall, whose mother sadly passed away at the hospice last year.

The lilac jersey also features the Wigan & Leigh Hospice logo on the front lower of the shirt, whilst ‘Debbie’ is also printed on the side, paying tribute to Marshall’s mum, who was loved and well-liked by everyone at the club.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice is a registered charity serving people across the borough who have been diagnosed with an illness which is no longer curable.

Care is delivered to address the physical, emotional, social, practical and spiritual needs of patients as well as offering support to those people important to the patients.

Saturday’s game against Leeds at AMT Headingley will mark the first time Matt Peet’s side have worn their 2025 charity kit.

“I think everyone in the club – players and staff – will know someone who has been affected by cancer and made use of the hospice,” said Peet. “It is obviously a charity that is close to the hearts of everyone.

“We’ve all got a personal story and that is only going to happen more and more, so it takes an incredible amount of finance and resources to keep the hospice, so anything we can do to promote the message of supporting Wigan & Leigh Hospice – whether it’s financially or looking after the people who work there – showing them best wishes and representing the club and Wigan & Leigh Hospice in partnership makes us proud.”

The Warriors will take a strong travelling contingent to AMT Headingley on Saturday, having sold out their initial ticket allocation.

“I think our fans have been amazing all year – home and away – so a thank you to them for that,” Peet added. “They are one of the major motivations for this group, we want to inspire them so when they turn out like that and commit to travelling, we want to give them a good day.”