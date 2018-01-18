Wigan Warriors Tour games to be shown by Sky Sports

Wigan Warriors’ matches Down Under against Hull FC and South Sydney Rabbitohs will be shown by Sky Sports.

The Super League game between Wigan and Hull FC on Saturday, February 10 at the WIN Stadium, Wollongong is the first time ever a Super League fixture will be played outside Europe and will kick-Off at 8.45am UK time.

A week later the two English clubs will take part in the first ever double-header games between Super League and the NRL teams at a single venue when Hull FC play St George Illawarra Dragons and Wigan Warriors face South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium, Sydney on Saturday, February 17.

Sky Sports will once again show both fixtures live on Main Event.

Hull FC v St George Illawarra will kck-off at 6.45am UK time followed by Wigan Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8,45am.

Warriors Commercial Sales Manager, Dan Burton, said: “It’s fantastic news that all three games of our historic tour are to be broadcast live on Sky Sports. With all three games on Main Event it gives Wigan and Rugby League fans in the UK a great opportunity to see the games, as well as the stunning Wollongong and NSW regions the teams will be playing in, and we’re thankful to Sky for their support on what promises to be an incredible couple of weeks.”

Sky Sports head of rugby league Neville Smith, said: “We are delighted to be showing the World Club Challenge once again, as well as the first-ever Super League match to be played outside of Europe and an outstanding double-header in Sydney. These matches are going to be a tremendous part of another massive season of rugby league on Sky Sports, and we can’t wait to take you there.”

Wigan will host live screening events of both Wigan games at the DW Stadium with full details to be confirmed soon.

Meanwhile, the World Club Challenge between Leeds Rhinos and Melbourne Storm on Friday, February 16 at the AAMI Park, Melbourne will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

That kicks off at 9am UK time.

The Wigan Warriors and Hull F.C games in Wollongong and Sydney have been secured exclusively by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, in partnership with Destination Wollongong.