Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said their win over Catalans Dragons ‘ticked a lot of boxes’ amid praise for his side’s defensive attitude, with the challenge now being to build some consistency with it and make it their ‘trademark’ moving forwards.

The Warriors won their seventh game in a row last weekend as they ran in eight unanswered tries to claim an impressive 48-0 win over Catalans in Perpignan.

Peet has spoken openly and honestly in recent weeks about wanting to change the familiar pattern that had been creeping into their games, which was taking a relatively healthy lead before allowing their opponents to come back into the contest.

But with eight tries scored and zero conceded, it was a professional display from the reigning champions in the south of France, but the challenge now is to kick on from that and build consistency in that defensive resolve as we enter the second half of the Super League season.

“I was really happy, I was made up,” Peet said. “I knew what we focused on as a group, I knew what a challenge it was heading there with the heat and the fact that they changed their coach, but they still had plenty of experience in their team, and to lose Luke (Thompson) and Sam (Walters) as well, they are the kind of victories the group can build on.

“I thought it ticked all the boxes for us. You can always dig a bit deeper into it, but as far as pride in the group, it was a good win for us.

“Given the heat, given the crowd, given the injuries that we had, I just liked the resolve, and what’s important now is what we follow it up with. It has to become a habit, so we’ll see if we can build on that now in terms of our defensive attitude. I liked it.”

Wigan teams under the likes of Peet, Shaun Wane and Michael Maguire prided themselves on the defensive side of the game, willing to be patient in the arm wrestle and having a desire to out-enthuse their opponents on any given day.

And it’s perhaps a good sign of where Wigan are at and the club’s high standards and expectations that Peet has challenged his side to make it a trademark once again this year.

Asked what areas of improvement they could make moving forwards, Peet replied: “So many areas. We’ve spoken about our consistency in defence, and trying to make that a trademark of ours, which, so far this season, we’ve been inconsistent with that, but that’s not something you can achieve in one game, and that has to become a habit.

“ There are bits of detail in our attack for sure, and then just certain times like compounding errors. I think at the start of the second half at the weekend we were a bit sloppy, but generally when the tight games come around, that has been a real strength of ours, so we won’t read too much into that, so a combination of factors.”