Wigan Warriors trio among top 10 in Man of Steel leaderboard as latest points revealed
Jai Field is the Wigan player with the most points (15) so far in 2025, with the Australian speedster having scored 15 tries and registered 10 assists in 12 league games thus far.
Field is only behind Leeds Rhinos halfback Jake Connor (19) and Hull FC powerhouse Herman Ese’ese (16) in the top 10 Man of Steel standings, with Super League about to enter the second half of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Junior Nsemba is sitting seventh on 10 points, with the England international having been an ever-present for Matt Peet’s side so far in 2025. Warriors superstar Bevan French is in 10th, with eight points to his name from 13 rounds.
Super League have revealed the Man of Steel points from the last two rounds. In Wigan’s 46-6 win over Salford Red Devils in Round 13, Warriors academy product Jacob Douglas received maximum points after scoring a hat-trick, whilst making 257 metres from 17 carries. Meanwhile, Field and Nsemba picked up two points and one point respectively to add to their tallies following Wigan’s win over Salford.
As for Round 12, when Wigan demolished Catalans Dragons 48-0 in the south of France, Field picked up maximum points, with Liam Marshall receiving two and Nsemba again receiving one.
Top 10 Man of Steel leaderboard following Round 13 of Super League
1. Jake Connor (Leeds) - 19
2. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC) - 16
3. Jai Field (Wigan) - 15
4. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC) - 13
5. Nick Cotric (Catalans) - 12
6. Lachie Miller (Leeds) - 11
7. Junior Nsemba (Wigan) - 10
8. Edwin Ipape (Leigh) - 9
9. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) - 9
10. Bevan French (Wigan) - 8
The Super League takes a break this week due to the Challenge Cup finals taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Round 14 will commence next week, with Wigan facing a trip to Dewsbury to face Huddersfield Giants.
