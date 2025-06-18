Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors currently have three players among the top 10 in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel rankings as Super League enters the second half of the season.

Leeds Rhinos halfback Jake Connor is currently in pole position, with 21 points, five points clear of Hull FC powerhouse Herman Ese’ese. Connor has certainly found his feet at AMT Headingley, registering four tries and 17 assists in the first 14 rounds.

Meanwhile, Wigan fullback Jai Field is in third position, with 15 points. The Australian speedster has 16 tries and 11 assists to his name in Super League so far this term, and is the competition’s leading try-scorer.

Hull FC skipper Aidan Sezer and Catalans Dragons threequarter Nick Cotric are the remaining players to make up the top five, with Leeds Rhinos fullback Lachie Miller and Wigan’s towering forward Junior Nsemba taking sixth and seventh place respectively.

Reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis is a top ten contender once more, with the Hull KR star currently in eighth. Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards’ fan favourite Edwin Ipape and Wigan superstar Bevan French are in ninth and tenth respectively.

Following Wigan’s 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants in Round 14, Warriors forward Kaide Ellis received one Man of Steel point, whilst Giants duo Zac Woolford (3) and Ash Golding (2) were awarded the other points.

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard after Round 14 of Super League

1. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos) - 21

2. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC) - 16

3. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) - 15

4. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC) - 13

5. Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) - 11

6. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos) - 11

7. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors) - 10

8. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) - 10

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) - 9

10. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) - 8