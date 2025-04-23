Wigan Warriors star Jai Field scoring a try against St Helens in the Good Friday derby | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors currently have three players in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel top 10 leaderboard, with eight rounds of the Super League season played thus far.

Superstar fullback Jai Field is the Wigan player with the most Man of Steel points so far, with seven to his name from the first two months of the campaign.

The Australian speedster is in a rich vein of form, scoring 10 tries in seven league appearances in 2025, registering five assists. He is also leading the way for clean breaks in Super League with nine.

But there are four players above the Warriors fullback in the Man of Steel leaderboard in the shape of Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor, Nick Cotric of Catalans Dragons and Hull FC pair Herman Ese’ese and Aidan Sezer.

Field is also joined in the top 10 by his Wigan teammates Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle, who sit ninth and tenth respectively on six points each.

England international Nsemba has enjoyed a fine start to 2025, being an ever-present for Matt Peet’s side so far. He has bust 48 tackles, the second highest in the competition, sitting only behind tackle bust leader Jack Welsby (49).

Meanwhile, Wardle has been one of the premier centres in Super League for a number of years now. The England international has scored seven tries in eight league games so far this season, whilst providing two assists. He has built up a formidable partnership with his winger Liam Marshall over the last couple of years.

Also in the top 10 of the Man of Steel rankings at the moment is Wigan-born Umyla Hanley, who is currently enjoying a flying start to 2025 with Leigh Leopards, scoring five tries in six games.

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard after Rivals Round: 1. Jake Connor (Leeds - 14), 2. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC - 13), 3. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC - 9), 4. Nick Cotric (Catalans - 8), 5. Jai Field (Wigan - 7), 6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR - 7), 7. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield - 7), 8. Umyla Hanley (Leigh - 6), 9. Junior Nsemba (Wigan - 6), 10. Jake Wardle (Wigan - 6).

Following Wigan’s 24-14 win over St Helens on Good Friday, Field scooped maximum Man of Steel points whilst halfback Harry Smith was awarded one point for a man-of-the-match display. Saints youngster George Whitby picked up two points following his impressive performance in his first Good Friday derby.