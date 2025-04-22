Finlay Yeomans in action for Wigan Warriors' academy | Bryan Fowler

Three youngsters from Wigan Warriors have been selected in the Lancashire squad for the 2025 Academy Origin series against Yorkshire.

Warriors starlets Shea O’Connor, Austin Daniel and Finlay Yeomans have all made Lancashire’s 21-man squad for the upcoming Academy Origin, which kicks off at Castleford on Saturday, May 10.

Leeds Rhinos have 11 players in the 21-man Yorkshire squad including Joe Diskin, a hooker who is following in the footsteps of his father Matt, and Marcus Qareqare, the younger brother of Castleford Tigers winger Jason.

St Helens and Warrington Wolves each have eight players in the Lancashire squad, whilst Saints have a ninth representative in Chris Matagi, son of former New Zealand and Samoa international Suaia, having started his rugby league journey with Siddal and will represent Yorkshire.

Hull FC have three players in the Yorkshire squad, including twins Lloyd and Callum Kemp, who have both made their senior debuts for the Black and Whites.

Archie Sykes is included after making his Super League debut for Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday, with Alfie Lindsay and Alfie Salmon from Castleford Tigers and Robbie Brook, Ellis Lingard and Rowan Stephenson from Wakefield Trinity.

In addition to the 19 from Warrington, St Helens and Wigan, Lancashire have selected hooker Fin Walker from Salford Red Devils and Cameron Bate from Bradford Bulls, who is from Widnes.

Wigan’s Shane Eccles will be head coach of Lancashire with his assistants Ryan O’Brien of Warrington and James Simpson MBE, a member of England’s Wheelchair World Cup-winning squad in 2022 who has been the head coach of Leeds Rhinos’ wheelchair side for the last two seasons since retiring as a player.

Castleford’s Rob Nickolay will be head coach of Yorkshire with Huddersfield Giants legend Leroy Cudjoe again assisting alongside Matt Nicholson of Wakefield.

Each squad will also have a distinguished former player in a new role as mentor - Luke Gale for Yorkshire, and Gary Wheeler for Lancashire.

There are two Origin matches this year, with the second to be played at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park on August 2. The squads will prepare at Leeds Beckett University.

Yorkshire: Alfie Lindsay, Alfie Salmon (both Castleford), Lloyd Kemp, Callum Kemp, Rio Kassim (all Hull FC), Joe Butterfield, Jacob Hardy, Harley Thomas, Marcus Qareqare, George Brown, Joe Diskin, Presley Cassell, Zak Lloyd, Daniel Stelfox, Harry Smith, Jacob Stead (all Leeds), Chris Matagi (St Helens), Ellis Lingard, Robbie Brook, Rowan Stephenson (all Wakefield).

Lancashire: Cameron Bate (Bradford), Fin Walker (Salford), Matt Evans, Oliver Garmston, Billy Keeley, Thomas Humphreys, Alfie Tate, Kian McGann, Oscar Knox, Joel Kilgannon (all St Helens), Jake Ramsden, Flynn Holden, Charlie Walker, Lachlan Webster, Ewan Irwin, Kian Stanton, Daniel Regan, Daniel Coop (all Warrington), Shea O’Connor, Austin Daniel, Finlay Yeomans (all Wigan)

There will be live coverage of the first Academy Origin match on the Rugby Football League’s YouTube channel on Saturday, May 10 (12pm).