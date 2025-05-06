Wigan Warriors' trip to Huddersfield Giants next month set for venue change

FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams | Allan McKenzie - [email protected]

Wigan Warriors’ away trip to Huddersfield Giants next month is set to take place at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury.

Back in November, following the release of the 2025 Super League fixture list, the Giants revealed they would have to find an alternative home venue for their Round 14 clash with Wigan Warriors due to a Stereophonics concert at their John Smith’s Stadium home on the same day.

The Round 14 match between Huddersfield and Wigan is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 14 - the same day Stereophonics will take to the stage at the John Smith’s Stadium alongside special guests Blossoms.

And now, the Giants have requested that their match against Wigan takes place at the FLAIR Stadium, home of League 1 side Dewsbury Rams, as first reported by All Out Rugby League, with the Giants seeking ratification from organisers and Sky Sports for the game to be held at the 5,100 capacity stadium.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield appear set to part ways with the John Smith’s Stadium at the end of the year to move to The Shay stadium in Halifax. Giants owner Ken Davy has outlined plans to build a purpose-built stadium, which will better suit the size of their fanbase, making it a better atmosphere in general.

And Huddersfield’s move to The Shay appears to have taken another step, with FC Halifax Town, one of the stadium’s current tenants, confirming they have received approval to play in the National League play-offs and play for promotion to the English Football League despite the Giants’ move to the ground.

A statement from FC Halifax Town read: “Following discussions with the EFL and the National League, it is agreed that Halifax Panthers and Huddersfield Giants can play fixtures at the Shay Stadium, along with FC Halifax Town from the 2025-2026 season.”

An official confirmation has yet to be made regarding Wigan’s trip to Huddersfield on June 14, but it is understood an announcement won’t be far away.