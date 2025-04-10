Wigan Warriors' underdogs tag a rarity as Tyler Dupree previews Hull KR clash

Tyler Dupree applauds the Wigan Warriors fans at the Brick Community Stadium | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors’ trip to Hull KR on Friday night is probably the first time in a long time that Matt Peet’s side have gone into a match as underdogs, according to the bookmakers anyway.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super League’s main sponsors Betfred have Hull KR as slight favourites for the clash at Sewell Group Craven Park, with the Round Seven fixture being the first time the pair have met since last year’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, which Peet’s side won 9-2.

The Robins are currently sat top of the Super League table having made an unbeaten start to the season whilst Wigan, who have won the last six major trophies available to them, are currently in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Warriors aren’t bothered by their rare underdog tag, with prop Tyler Dupree keeping the Warriors’ message simple: focus on ourselves and control what we can control.

“These kind of games are the ones that we play for,” Dupree said when appearing Sky Sports’ Rugby League Verdict earlier this week. “We want to be involved in all the big games and we want to put Super League in a good position and I feel like these sorts of games do that, it’s the best against the best aren’t they, so it’ll be a great game.

“I think it’s no surprise with how well they’re (Hull KR) doing, they recruited well in the off-season and they’ve always been there or thereabouts so for them to be starting as well as they have, I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone. They’re a great team and they are doing all the right things. For us, it’s another game, it’s a big game, but I think the focus has to turn to ourselves a little bit, we just need to get back playing how we usually do and playing at our best.

“We’re in a position now where we’re going into a game as underdogs and we’ve probably not been in that position for a while now, so it’s a good opportunity for us to try and get back to our best, prove that last year maybe wasn’t a one-off and that we are still a successful team and plenty of people are starting to write us off already, but it probably just adds fuel to the fire really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dupree has enjoyed major success with the Warriors since arriving from Salford Red Devils midway through the 2023 campaign, helping Peet’s side win two Super League titles, a Challenge Cup, two League Leaders’ Shields and a World Club Challenge title.

Being expected to be successful is part of the territory with being at a club that is steeped in history like Wigan, but it’s the pressure that Dupree holds as a privilege.

“I think when I first signed for the club, I was coming there to win something and it just feels like it has been a bit of an upward trajectory since,” he added.

“I’ve enjoyed my time and I’m enjoying the pressure as weird as it sounds. We want to be the best and we want teams to look at us as if we’re the best and as if we’re the team to beat, so I’ve enjoyed that side of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But now, obviously, we’ve not got that title anymore, we’re out of the Challenge Cup a lot earlier than a lot of people may have thought, but we’re still hungry and still hungry to win trophies. But it’s still early on, it’s only Round Seven, but we’re excited, we’re excited for the challenges ahead, we’ve got a tough couple of games coming up so we’re really excited to get going forward.”