Wigan Warriors unveil ‘classic’ new shirt... as well as stylish blue away kit

Wigan Warriors have revealed their new home and away shirts for 2019 – which they believe will “go down as classics”.

Designed and produced by Italian manufacturer Errea, and featuring new main sponsor Prestone on the front, the home shirt has faded cherry and white hoops.

Joe Burgess in the new-look away strip

They have ditched the black away strip in favour of a “navy and processed cyan with a mono-Wigan crest offers a more modern offering for fans.”

Replica shirts will be are available to pre-order from the club’s online store tomorrow lunchtime, priced £49.99 for adults and £37.99 juniors.

Warriors are confident it will be in store and available well in time for Christmas.

Major partner npower will feature across the collar position for a second successive season, while Shearings, FIT Renumeration Consultants, and K3 Starcom all feature across the reverse of the design.

Tony Clubb in last season's colours

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said: “As a jersey, we believe both will go down as Wigan Warriors classics.

“We want our players and our fans to feel special and to wear them with pride.”