Wigan Warriors have unveiled an exclusive away kit for the 2025 Women’s Super League season.

Denis Betts’ side will don the club’s famous cherry and white hoops for home fixtures - but they will wear their own exclusive away kit for the first time, having been designed by the players themselves.

The kit design process started back in February 2024 as several members of the women’s team sat through multiple branding sessions with kit manufacturers Kappa UK & Ireland to pick out colours, designs and elements to create their own kit via mood boards.

The jersey features a subtle WWW down the centre to denote Wigan Warriors Woman, whilst the colour palette was a blend selected by the players to create a vibrant and striking kit.

On the production of the Women’s away kit, group head of retail Nicola Prior said: “Rachel Thompson (Women’s and Girls Operations Manager and Women’s Player) works closely with the club at kit design stage and it was important that whilst the women’s team remain an important part of the Warriors brand, that they also have something that sets them apart, which was a big part of us making a standalone kit.

“Our kit design process is done over a number of months and select members of the women’s team were involved throughout. It was really refreshing to see how engaged the team were in this process to create a fantastic and vibrant kit for the upcoming season.”

Kappa UK & Ireland senior apparel designer Gareth Edwards added: “It was a pleasure to work with the women’s team at Wigan Warriors to create this unique kit and we thank everyone involved who dedicated a lot of time and research to help us in the design process, making this a very personal shirt to the Women’s team.”

The away kit was unveiled at the women’s season launch at Robin Park Arena on Friday evening.