Wigan Warriors v Hull FC team news as key prop returns for reigning Cup holders
Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his side for their clash with Hull FC – with Patrick Mago returning to action.
The Samoan powerhouse missed last Sunday’s 44-18 win over Huddersfield Giants due to illness – but he returns for the reigning Cup holders this week.
Mago is back in place of young prop Harvie Hill, who is 18th man for the fourth-round tie at the Brick Community Stadium.
As for Hull FC, John Cartwright has made two changes to his that drew 22-22 with Leigh Leopards last time out.
Yusuf Aydin doesn’t feature due to a hip issue, with youngster Will Hutchinson also drops out.
Zak Hardaker returns from a groin problem to face his former club Wigan. French forward Hubo Salabio comes back into Hull’s 17 on the bench.
Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Sam Walters, Tom Forber.
Hull FC: Jordan Rapana; Harvey Barron, Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe, Lewis Martin; Cade Cust, Aidan Sezer; Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Jack Ashworth, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane, John Asiata. Subs: Brad Fash, Liam Knight, Logan Moy, Hugo Salabio.
The Challenge Cup fourth round tie takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday night, 5:45pm kick-off. The game is also available to watch live on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.