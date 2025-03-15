Patrick Mago in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Patrick Mago is back for Wigan Warriors this weekend

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his side for their clash with Hull FC – with Patrick Mago returning to action.

The Samoan powerhouse missed last Sunday’s 44-18 win over Huddersfield Giants due to illness – but he returns for the reigning Cup holders this week.

Mago is back in place of young prop Harvie Hill, who is 18th man for the fourth-round tie at the Brick Community Stadium.

As for Hull FC, John Cartwright has made two changes to his that drew 22-22 with Leigh Leopards last time out.

Yusuf Aydin doesn’t feature due to a hip issue, with youngster Will Hutchinson also drops out.

Zak Hardaker returns from a groin problem to face his former club Wigan. French forward Hubo Salabio comes back into Hull’s 17 on the bench.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Sam Walters, Tom Forber.

Hull FC: Jordan Rapana; Harvey Barron, Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe, Lewis Martin; Cade Cust, Aidan Sezer; Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Jack Ashworth, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane, John Asiata. Subs: Brad Fash, Liam Knight, Logan Moy, Hugo Salabio.

The Challenge Cup fourth round tie takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday night, 5:45pm kick-off. The game is also available to watch live on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.