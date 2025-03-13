Wigan Warriors v Hull FC team news: Matt Peet makes one change to 21-man squad

Jacob Douglas in action for Wigan Warriors | John Clifton/SWpix.com

The 21-man squads are locked in for Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Saturday’s Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Hull FC.

Warriors winger Abbas Miski missed last Sunday’s 44-18 win over Huddersfield Giants after swelling to an old injury on their flight home from Las Vegas. The Lebanon international won’t feature again this weekend as he is replaced by young talent Jacob Douglas.

It is likely that Zach Eckersley will keep his place on the wing after impressing against the Giants last weekend – but fellow academy product Douglas is also an option.

Samoan powerhouse Patrick Mago could return for Wigan after missing the Huddersfield game through illness.

Youngsters Harvey Makin and Jack Farrimond retain their places in Peet’s 21-man squad after not making the matchday 17 last time out.

As for Hull FC, coach John Cartwright has made two changes from the 21-man squad that was named to face Leigh Leopards last week. Zak Hardaker comes in contention to return against his former club following a groin problem. Will Gardiner also comes into Cartwright’s squad.

However, the Black and Whites will be without Yusuf Aydin – with the Turkey international dropping out with a hip issue. Sam Eseh, who is on loan at Hull from Wigan, is unable to face his parent club.

Hull are still without Ed Chamberlain (head), Ligi Sao (knee), Oliver Holmes (knee), Davy Litten (MCL), Jack Charles (ankle), Denive Balmforth (hamstring), Matty Laidlaw (knee) and Ryan Westerman (ankle).

The fourth round Challenge Cup tie takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday night, 5:45pm kick-off.

Wigan: Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin.

Hull FC: Jordan Rapana, Harvey Barron, Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Will Gardiner, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Callum Kemp, Hugo Salabio, Will Kirby, Will Hutchison, Liam Knight.