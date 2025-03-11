Wigan Warriors v Hull FC ticket details as adult prices slashed for Challenge Cup tie

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors against Hull FC | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Warriors welcome Hull FC to the Brick Community Stadium in the Challenge Cup this weekend

Wigan Warriors have slashed adult ticket prices to just £10 for their Challenge Cup fourth round clash with Hull FC on Saturday evening.

The reigning Cup holders welcome John Cartwright’s side to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday evening, 5:45pm kick-off.

The Warriors want to encourage as big a crowd as possible on home soil this weekend in a clash as the two Super League teams go head-to-head for a spot in the quarter-finals of the prestigious Cup competition.

Hull have also put on official club coach travel to the Brick Community Stadium free of charge in the hope of bringing a strong away following across the Pennines.

And with adult ticket sales now having been slashed to £10, the Warriors say supporters who have already purchased at the higher price will be refunded the difference.

In addition to the adult ticket prices being reduced, any supporters with a ticket for the Cup tie between Wigan and Hull can gain free access to the Reserves derby between the Warriors and St Helens, which kicks off at Robin Park Arena at 12pm. Admission for non-match ticket holders and non-seasonal members is £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “It’s important for the players of both teams to perform in a stadium with great atmosphere. It’s going to be a quality game of rugby league and we thank Richie Myler (Hull FC director of rugby) for supporting this initiative.

“Additionally, our Reserves will face St Helens at Robin Park before the main match and we warmly invite everyone to attend this game free of charge.”

The club’s Robin Park Arena Fan Village will be open immediately following the conclusion of the Reserves fixtures showing a rerun of their win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas, before live music from Craig Elliot.

Hull and Wigan have already met once this season, with Matt Peet’s outfit running out 46-4 winners at the MKM Stadium last month.

For more information on Wigan Warriors v Hull FC ticket details, click here.