Tiana Power in action for Wigan Warriors | Bryan Fowler

Wigan Warriors coach Denis Betts has provided an injury update on his squad ahead of their Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian winger Tiana Power is in line to return for Saturday’s semi-final at York’s LNER Community Stadium after missing their quarter-final win over Cardiff Demons through illness.

“She was poorly, so she’s available this week,” Betts said. “She just had some sickness, so because we’ve now got depth in our outside-backs, and Ruby Hunter comes in and does a fantastic job, Ruby’s not even 18 yet, but I’m really confident about putting her in the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kaitlin Hilton has got lots of experience and can fill those roles as well, and is working really hard to become a member of the starting team, so we’ve got some competition in the group and we’ve got some talent.”

The Warriors could be boosted by the return of England international halfback Izzy Rowe, who has a chance of facing Leeds and making her first appearance of the year after picking up a hamstring injury.

“Possibly,” Betts said when asked if Rowe would feature in York. “She’s got some markers to hit this week, and if she hits those markers, it’s like an 80 per cent chance.

“But with the injury she’s sustained, we’ve got to be really careful with her. It’s more one for the doctors and physios. I would’ve put her in last week, but that was my call, not hers. The physios have been really smart, we’ve got a long way to go, she’s young, she’s talented, and with the kind of injury she’s had, we’ve got to make sure she has fully recovered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Betts was asked about the recent absence of club stalwart Vicky Molyneux, who captained Wigan to their Women’s Nines crown last year.

“Vick’s just old, I think it’s called!” Betts joked. “We’re just picking and choosing (which games she plays), she’s had a bit of a back problem as well, a bit of tightness through her glutes, so we want to make sure she’s fully fit as well.

“The competition in the team now, nobody can just slot in unless they are there (with their fitness), and that’s what we wanted this year, so hopefully in the next couple of weeks we’ll have a fully fit 25, which I’ll have headaches over.”

The Warriors take on the Rhinos at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday, midday kick-off. For those not attending the semi-final, it will be broadcast via BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.