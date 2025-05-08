Izzy Rowe of Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Denis Betts has made one change to his 21-woman squad for their Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Leeds Rhinos.

The Warriors face the Rhinos at York’s LNER Community Stadium at midday on Saturday, before the Men’s semi-final between Hull KR and Catalans Dragons at 2:30pm.

Wigan progressed to the semi-finals with wins over Barrow Raiders (84-0) and London Broncos (44-0) in the group stages before thrashing Cardiff Demons (96-0) in the quarter-finals, boasting an aggregate score of 224-0 in their three games so far.

Betts has made just one change to his 21-woman squad for their trip to York, with mercurial halfback Izzy Rowe coming back into the squad following a hamstring injury. The England international replaces Mia-Jayne Atherton in the squad.

Meanwhile, Leeds coach Lois Forsell has made a couple of changes to her squad. Elle Frain and Grace Field return for the Rhinos, with Caitlin Beevers, Evie Cousins and Ruby Enright all ruled out through injury. England international Lacey Owen is unavailable for selection.

Leeds have won their last 12 meetings with Wigan, with the Warriors’ last victory against the Rhinos coming in the 2018 Super League Grand Final at the Manchester Regional Arena.

If selected on Saturday, prop Mary Coleman will make her 50th appearance for the Warriors, whilst Shannon Lacey is set to play her 50th game for the Rhinos.

Wigan: Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire, Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe, Mary Coleman, Carys Marsh, Shaniah Power, Eva Hunter, Megan Williams, Rachel Thompson, Cerys Jones, Rease Casey, Emily Veivers, Remi Wilton, Holly Speakman, Kaitlin Hilton, Ruby Hunter, Tiana Power.

Leeds: Ebony Stead, Sophie Nuttall, Mel Howard, Ruby Walker, Bella Sykes, Keara Bennett, Izzy Northrop, Shannon Lacey, Lucy Murray, Bethan Dainton, Ruby Bruce, Ella Donnelly, Kaiya Glynn, Jenna Greening, Liv Whitehead, Grace Field, Elle Frain, Grace Short, Connie Boyd, Frankie Blakey, Tally Bryer.

The Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final takes place at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday, 12pm kick-off. For those not attending, the match will be broadcast live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer. York Valkyrie face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the other semi-final on Sunday.