Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards team news as Matt Peet makes two changes
Wigan have been boosted by the return of Samoan powerhouse Patrick Mago, who has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury. He replaces youngster Harvie Hill on Wigan’s bench.
The other change sees Zach Eckersley come onto the wing to replace Abbas Miski, who has been sidelined for a couple of months after undergoing surgery on the knee injury he has been playing through the pain barrier with for a couple of months.
Meanwhile, Leigh coach Adrian Lam has made one change to his side that lost to Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-finals last Sunday. Alec Tuitavake comes back into the field, with fullback David Armstrong coming out of the side.
Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Luke Thompson, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree. 18th man: Harvie Hill.
Leigh: Bailey Hodgson; Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley; Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam; Joe Ofahengaue, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Ethan O’Neill, Owen Trout, Isaac Liu. Subs: Jack Hughes, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Ben McNamara. 18th man: Louis Borgan.
The Round Round 11 clash takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.