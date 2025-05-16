Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards team news as Matt Peet makes two changes

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his side to face Leigh Leopards in a Battle of the Borough clash on Friday night.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan have been boosted by the return of Samoan powerhouse Patrick Mago, who has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury. He replaces youngster Harvie Hill on Wigan’s bench.

The other change sees Zach Eckersley come onto the wing to replace Abbas Miski, who has been sidelined for a couple of months after undergoing surgery on the knee injury he has been playing through the pain barrier with for a couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Leigh coach Adrian Lam has made one change to his side that lost to Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-finals last Sunday. Alec Tuitavake comes back into the field, with fullback David Armstrong coming out of the side.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Luke Thompson, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

Leigh: Bailey Hodgson; Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley; Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam; Joe Ofahengaue, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Ethan O’Neill, Owen Trout, Isaac Liu. Subs: Jack Hughes, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Ben McNamara. 18th man: Louis Borgan.

The Round Round 11 clash takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.