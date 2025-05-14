Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad ahead of their Battle of the Borough clash against Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Samoan powerhouse Patrick Mago is set to return following a three-match absence with a hamstring injury, whilst young winger Jacob Douglas comes back into Peet’s 21-man squad, having spent the past couple of weeks on dual-registration with hometown club Oldham in the Championship.

Mago and Douglas come into the 21-man squad in place of young hooker Tom Forber, who has also appeared for Oldham on dual-reg in recent weeks, and winger Abbas Miski, who faces a couple of months in the treatment room having undergone surgery on the knee injury he has been playing through the pain barrier with following Wigan’s return from Las Vegas back in March.

It is likely to be either Zach Eckersley or Douglas who replaces Miski on the wing, whilst Mago is likely to come back on the bench, having started on the bench in 96 of his 100 games for the Warriors to date.

Meanwhile, Leigh coach Adrian Lam has named all 17 players who took to the field in last Sunday’s defeat to Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-finals for their short trip across the borough on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Alec Tuitavake, Brad Dwyer, Andy Badrock and Louis Brogan are the other members of Lam’s 21-man squad who could come back into the fold.

Wigan: Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Taylor Kerr.

Leigh: David Armstrong, Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Louis Brogan, Ethan O’Neill, Andy Badrock, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, Joe Ofahengaue.

The Round 11 Super League clash takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off, with the opening game of the Women’s Super League season between Challenge Cup finalists Wigan and reigning WSL champions York Valkyrie getting underway at 5:30pm. For those not attending, both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.