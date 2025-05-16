Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors made it six wins in a row after they were made to work for a 36-28 victory by Leigh Leopards in a Battle of the Borough clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors were 28-12 to the good at half-time thanks to first half tries from Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Junior Nsemba and Kade Ellis.

Leigh came back into the game in the second half through two tries from Ethan O’Neill before Wigan extended their lead through Zach Eckersley and Kruise Leeming. Owen Trout went over for the Leopards late on, but the Warriors held on for a 36-28 victory to make it six wins from as many matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan boss Matt Peet made two changes to his side from their win over Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend a fortnight ago. Patrick Mago and Eckersley came in for Harvie Hill and Abbas Miski.

Meanwhile, Leigh coach Adrian Lam made one change to his side that lost to Warrington in the Challenge Cup semi-finals last week, with Alec Tuitavake replacing David Armstrong.

Wigan opened the scoring inside five minutes as Jai Field threw a fine cut-out pass to Liam Marshall, who produced a fine finish in the corner following a sublime 40/20 from Harry Smith just moments before.

Field was in good form in the opening stages as he sailed through a gap in the Leigh defence to assist the supporting Wardle, with Adam Keighran’s goal giving the Warriors an early 12-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh posted their first points midway through the first half as Tesi Niu bulldozed his way through a gap in the Wigan defence to score from close range, with Gaz O’Brien converting.

But Wigan stretched their lead in the 24th minute when Keighran went over on the right edge, but he couldn’t convert his own effort.

The Warriors were on a roll in the first half and posted further efforts through Junior Nsemba and Kaide Ellis, with Keighran converting both to put Peet’s side in a 28-6 lead.

But the Leopards hit back with a try of their own just before the half-time hooter as Joe Ofahengaue scored under the sticks. O’Brien converted, but Wigan took a 28-12 lead into the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh came out firing in the second half, though. They scored two tries within eight minutes, both of them coming through O’Neill on the right edge both times. Ben McNamara converted one of them, and the Warriors were only 28-22 ahead at that point.

But the Warriors then extended their lead in the 53rd minute thanks to some absolute magic from Bevan French, who produced a stunning flick pass to Eckersley, who dived over in the corner.

Leeming edged Wigan into a comfortable position on the hour mark thanks to a lightning break from Marshall. Keighran couldn’t convert, but the Warriors were 36-22 in front.

Play was stopped heading into the final quarter after Eckersley was down on the ground and eventually left the field on a stretcher, with referee Chris Kendall placing the incident on report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh didn’t give up and went over again with just minutes remaining through Trout, but the Warriors held on for a 36-28 victory in front of a 17,000-strong crowd at the Brick.

Wigan: Jai Field: Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Luke Thompson, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

Tries: Marshall, Wardle, Keighran, Nsemba, Ellis, Eckersley, Leeming Goals: Keighran 4/7

Leigh: Bailey Hodgson; Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley; Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam; Joe Ofahengaue, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Ethan O’Neill, Owen Trout, Isaac Liu. Subs: Jack Hughes, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Ben McNamara.

Tries: Niu, Ofahengaue, O’Neill (2), Trout Goals: O’Brien 2/2, McNamara 2/2

Attendance: 17,449