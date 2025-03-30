Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils team news as Jai Field returns

Jai Field (centre) celebrating a try with his Wigan Warriors teammates Jake Wardle (left) and Liam Marshall (right) | Bernard Platt

The line-ups are locked in for Sunday’s Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made three changes to his 17-man squad to face Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning Super League champions are aiming to returning to winning ways following back-to-back defeats to Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup and Super League respectively.

Warriors boss has made three changes to his side that were narrowly defeated at Headingley last week - with superstar Jai Field, fresh from signing a new contract, returning from a hamstring injury to start at fullback.

Wigan will also welcome back Brad O’Neill, who will play his first game in eight months after suffering an ACL in July last year. He has been named on the bench, with Kruise Leeming starting at hooker.

Young prop Harvie Hill also comes back into Peet’s side, replacing Ireland international Liam Byrne, who goes to 18th man.

Field, O’Neill and Hill replace Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber and Byrne in Peet’s matchday line-up.

As for Salford, they are without Ethan Ryan, Kallum Watkins, Deon Cross, Jayden Nikorima, Chris Atkin, Harvey Wilson and Joe Bullock from Paul Rowley’s 17-man squad that beat Huddersfield Giants last week.

Youngsters George Hill and Jonny Vaughan, who both joined Salford on loan from Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils this week, will make their first appearances for the Red Devils.

Wigan: Jai Field; Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Tyler Dupree, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters. 18th man: Liam Byrne.

Salford: Ryan Brierley; Nathan Connell, Esan Marsters, Jonny Vaughan, Josh Wagstaffe; Kai Morgan, Joe Shorrocks; Jack Ormondroyd, Finley Yates, Chris Hill, Shane Wright, Matty Foster, George Hill. Subs: Justin Sangare, Tiaki Chan, Jimmy Shields, Scott Egan.

The Round Six Super League clash takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game is live to watch on Sky Sports+ Red Button, Super League+ and BBC iPlayer.