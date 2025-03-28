Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet (centre) with Jai Field (left) and Liam Farrell (right) | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad to face Salford Red Devils this weekend

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for their Super League clash with Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Brad O’Neill has been named in the squad for the first time in eight months after suffering an ACL injury last July.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, Peet confirmed the 22-year-old hooker will play some part in Sunday’s game.

O’Neill replaces winger Abbas Miski in the 21-man squad, with the latter set for an extended period on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Peet has previously confirmed that Lebanon international Miski requires minor surgery, but the club are going to wait a couple of weeks to see if his knee improves before deciding on when Miski will undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, Jai Field has again been named in the 21. The Australian fullback left the action early in their Challenge Cup defeat to Hull FC a fortnight ago and didn’t feature in their loss to Leeds Rhinos last week due to still feeling tightness in one of his hamstrings.

Peet said earlier this week that Field will be assessed further in the days leading up to Sunday’s match to determine whether he plays or not.

Homegrown props Harvie Hill and Harvey Makin could feature having not made Peet’s matchday 17 last week.

Salford have yet to confirm their 21-man squad at the time of writing at midday on Friday, but the article will be updated as and when they do.

The Warriors have allowed Salford to play versatile forward Tiaki Chan, who linked up with the Red Devils on a rolling loan ahead of this season from parent club Wigan.

Wigan 21-man squad: Jai Field, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin.

Salford 21-man squad: TBA

The Round Six Super League clash takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those unable to attend the game, it will be shown live on Sky Sports+, Super League+ and BBC iPlayer.