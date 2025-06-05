Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors and St Helens will make history on Saturday, as the two rival clubs go head-to-head in a final for the first time at the new Wembley Stadium.

St Helens have been a dominant force since the Women’s Super League was launched in 2018, having won the last four Challenge Cups, whilst looking to make it a fifth in a row.

Meanwhile, Wigan, who actually won the WSL Grand Final in their debut season, have reached their maiden Cup final, and will walk out under the famous Wembley arch for the very first time on Saturday.

Given that St Helens have lifted the Cup the last four years, they will be favourites heading into Saturday’s showdown. However, Wigan are in good form, having won seven from seven so far in 2025.

“I'm really excited,” said Warriors star Anna Davies. “As an Englishwoman, and if you've grown up enjoying sport, Wembley is the stadium you want to play at.

“I can't wait, we all watched the York v Saints semi-final game together as a group, and I was just thinking I want St Helens to win, I want to play the final as a derby, and there's nothing in rugby league quite like that Wigan and Saints rivalry.

“To be able to be the first Wigan and Saints team to face off at the new Wembley is really exciting."

Davies, who has scored 56 tries in 61 appearances for Wigan, could come head-to-head with Dani McGifford, having competed against the Saints winger back in their athletics days when they were younger.

“It wasn't until I came up and signed for Wigan, Dani was still with Wigan Harriers,” Davies recalled. “I remember being at training and Dani was doing hurdles on the track because she would train at the same time we were.

“We just had a conversation and worked out that she kind of knew who I was and I'd kind of recognised a name and the face a bit, but it was just kind of placing where we knew each other from, and we've become friends through that.

“It's funny, we're potentially going head-to-head as former athletics rivals and now as Wigan and St Helens rivals, but it'll be nice to be able to share that joy of running out and competing on the biggest stage this weekend and both enjoying where our journeys have taken us.”