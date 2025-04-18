Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriors in the Academy Grand Final in 2019 | Oskar Vierod/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith is still only 25 years of age, but he’s been playing in derbies against St Helens for a decade now.

The Widnes-born halfback joined Wigan’s scholarship system as a 14-year-old from Halton Farnworth Hornets, and has gone on to play in derby clashes with Saints at scholarship, academy, reserves and now first-team level.

Although he may not hail from Wigan, he knows exactly what it means to the club and its community as he prepares for this year’s Good Friday showdown at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium.

“I thought they were brilliant,” Smith told Wigan Today when asked to recall his memories of derby day in the younger age groups.

“Most of the time, those two teams were the best two teams, so that’s what makes it even more special, how it was always a really competitive game. Both teams go after it, both are very physical teams, who like to whack people and get stuck in.

“I just remember even at 15 or 16, you are told by the coaches that it’s a big game. Hate is a strong word, you have hatred on the pitch but nothing but respect afterwards, you want to get stuck into each other and both teams just know (what it means).

“It’s told to you when you get into the clubs that you need to beat Saints or you need to beat Wigan. It’s brilliant for both clubs, these are the games you want to play in, you don’t want to play in boring dead-rubber games, you want to play in these sold-out games where it is a close and competitive battle.”

Two players that Smith knows all too well are Jack Welsby and Matty Lees, who came through the ranks at St Helens and are now teammates of his at international level with England.

“Jack is the year below me so we played against each other a few times coming through the ranks,” Smith added.

“I played against Matty (Lees) once in the academy, I just tried to stay out of the way of Leesy! I feel like he was a lot bigger back then. I must have been a lot smaller back then because when I looked at him, he was dead big, and now he’s just a big softy!”

The traditional Good Friday derby has a final feel to it, although there are only two points at stake like any other league match. But Smith knows it’s not just an ordinary game.

“I think the energy leading up to it, everyone in training is more switched on,” Smith continued. “Everyone needs to be focused and get their role right, because if you aren’t an eight or nine out of 10, you know you’re going to get found out in these games, so I think the whole week leading up to it is definitely different.

“I think at the start of my career we didn’t get on the right side of too many results against Saints, they were very successful, so it’s always been an exciting fixture for me to try and get on the right side of the result because at the start of my career we didn’t really achieve that much, so it’s one that we’re definitely looking forward to.”

The Rivals Round clash between Wigan and St Helens takes place at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday, 3pm kick-off. For those unable to get a ticket, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action.