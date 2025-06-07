Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It’s rugby league’s big day out at Wembley on Saturday and all three finals will be available to view free of charge, including two live on the BBC.

The day kicks off at 11:45am, with the Women’s Challenge Cup showpiece between Wigan Warriors and St Helens, which will be the first time the two rival clubs have met at the new Wembley, in any format. Saints are bidding to lift the Cup for a fifth successive year, whilst Wigan, who are currently top of the Women’s Super League, are in their maiden Cup final, playing at Wembley for the very first time. The full match will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with build-up beginning at 11:15am.

The Men’s Challenge Cup final then gets underway at 3pm, as Hull KR aim to end their 40-year trophy drought when they take on Warrington Wolves. Hull KR went down to a golden point extra-time defeat to Leigh Leopards two years ago, whilst Sam Burgess’ Wolves lost to Wigan last year. BBC One will broadcast the men’s final live, with coverage starting from 2pm. It will also be shown on BBC iPlayer.

The action continues with the 1895 Cup final between Featherstone Rovers and York Knights, which kicks off at 5:45pm. Featherstone were 1895 Cup winners four years ago against York, with Rovers running out 41-34 winners. The game will be streamed live and free on SuperLeague+. Anyone without a Super League+ account can sign up by clicking HERE.