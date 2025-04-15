St Helens head coach Paul Wellens | Bernard Platt

St Helens coach Paul Wellens admits he faces a tough selection dilemma in the halves ahead of their Good Friday derby clash with Wigan Warriors.

Homegrown talent George Whitby delivered an outstanding display in Saints’ win over Wakefield last weekend. The 18-year-old came in for captain Jonny Lomax in the halves alongside Jack Welsby, with Tristan Sailor moving to fullback.

Whitby registered an assist and kicked five goals, whilst taking on the line and bossing his side around the park rather impressively, especially when you consider it was only his third first-team appearance.

“He was fantastic,” said Wellens in a joint pre-match press conference at the Brick Community Stadium. “We’ve got a halfback (sat at the end of the table) there (in Harry Smith) who kicks the ball, controls the game really well and keeps things simple, and I thought that’s what George did on the weekend.

“It didn’t take me by surprise, he’s been fantastic throughout the course of pre-season and has been really patient for an opportunity, so I was delighted with the way he approached the game.”

Wellens admits he has a healthy headache this week in regards to selection, whether teenage prodigy Whitby retains his place for the Good Friday derby, or whether to bring club icon Lomax back into the fold.

Asked if he had made his decision yet, Wellens replied: “Not at this moment in time, but what I can say is the young lad has given me a headache and some thinking to do. We’ll train our main session tomorrow (Tuesday) and, by that point, I’ll have decided on who it will be.

“He’s (Whitby) good enough. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s good enough; that’s why I played him last week, and I’d have no qualms about playing him at the weekend. It’s a really tough selection call, and it gives you headaches, but headaches are good.”

Saints prop Alex Walmsley also heaped praise on Whitby, who hails from St Helens and came through the youth ranks at his hometown club before going full-time with Wellens’ first-team last summer after finishing his A-Levels.

“I think his performance spoke for itself,” said Walmsley.

“He was calm and for someone with a young body, his head seemed to be someone who had been playing for a long time. He was calm and collected. As a middle and a forward who wants to be directed around the park, he delivered on that really well.

“I think that’s (kicking game) probably been part of the game that we’ve missed at the start of this year for whatever reason, that’s not for me to say, but I think when you’ve got someone as talented as George with the ball and with the boot, when you are not quite getting through your sets and over the advantage line, then to have someone like George Whitby to come and kick the ball 60 metres as Harry (Smith) does for Wigan, it takes a lot of pressure off you as a team.

“He obviously had his debut last year but Wello spoke more about him last week, and it felt like his debut was last week in a side that was competitive and wasn’t too down on troops. I thought he rose to the occasion really well, he’s confident and he believes in his ability but at the same time is a really well-grounded kid and someone who you want to see do really well.”

Whilst Whitby only has three first-team appearances to his name, he is a player Matt Peet knows well, given the Wigan coach’s interest in the scholarship and academy game.

Whitby played his junior rugby for Blackbrook Royals before being signed into Saints’ scholarship system aged 14. He then progressed through the club’s famed youth system and signed for the academy when he was 16.

The young gun even spent time in rugby union in Sale Sharks’ development programme and in football with Burnley as a youngster before putting all his energy into rugby league with his boyhood club.

“(I first came across him at) maybe at 14, 15 or 16,” said Peet.

“When you work in and around the systems, players come around who you know are good, but I just remember always hearing he was Saints through and through, so it was never one of those where you ask much more.

“You just watch him and every time I see him play, he’s got a good skillset, understands the game and he’s had man-of-the-match performances against our scholarship, academy and reserves. He was playing with young Harry Robertson, so I’ve often stood with Paul (Wellens) and watched him play really well. It’s a bit like Jack (Farrimond) for us; you recognise good players in other clubs, and he’s certainly one of those.”

Does Peet expect his Wigan outfit to line up against Whitby or Lomax on Good Friday?

“If I did I wouldn’t say because I can see Paul has got a decision to make, whatever decision he makes will be the right one for the club,” Peet responded.

“It’s a good position to be in, we’ve had similar things in the past when Harry (Smith) was chomping at people’s heels at one point and we’ve got Jack (Farrimond) now in a similar position, but there’s also something to be said for those who have been there and done it before, so it’s a great position (for Paul to be in).

“Credit to St Helens’ youth development that they’re in that position, anyone who has watched their academy for years has known about George, Harry (Robertson) and Noah (Stephens) and these lads being on the scene, so that’s credit to them, and I think we’re both in these privileged positions to have those young lads in our systems.”