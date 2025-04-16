Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet in a press conference | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for the sold-out Good Friday derby clash with St Helens at the Brick Community Stadium.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, Peet reported a clean bill of health following Wigan’s 28-12 win at Hull KR last Friday.

However, there is one change to the 21-man squad, which isn’t injury-related. Homegrown talent Taylor Kerr replaces fellow academy product Harvey Makin, who has joined Salford Red Devils on a one-month loan deal.

Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas could feature this week after not making Peet’s matchday 17-man squad that won at Sewell Group Craven Park last time out.

The Warriors are still without key props Luke Thompson (calf) and Ethan Havard (hamstring) as well as goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran (MCL).

As for St Helens, coach Paul Wellens has made several changes to his 20-man squad he named for last Friday’s 26-14 win over Wakefield Trinity, with a 21-man squad list declared for their trip over Billinge Hill.

Veteran centre Mark Percival has been cleared to play after passing concussion protocols, whilst England international Daryl Clark, who missed their win over Wakefield through injury, is set to return. Utility back Ben Davies is also included in Wellens’ squad.

However, the Saints will be without versatile forward James Bell and rising star Harry Robertson, who are unavailable after suffering injuries in their win over Wakefield. Scotland international Bell is sidelined for around six weeks with a fractured foot, whilst Robertson had scans on his quad earlier this week.

Wigan 21-man squad: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Taylor Kerr.

St Helens 21-man squad: Jack Welsby, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, George Delaney, Lewis Murphy, Noah Stephens, Ben Davies, Jake Burns, George Whitby, Dayon Sambou.

The Rivals Round clash takes place at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday, 3pm kick-off. For those unable to get a ticket, the derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action.