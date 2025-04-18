Liam Farrell in action for Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has named an unchanged 17-man squad for their mouthwatering Good Friday derby clash with St Helens at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium.

Peet hasn’t changed anything to his side that picked up an impressive 28-12 win over league leaders Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park last time out, with Luke Thompson (calf), Ethan Havard (hamstring) and Adam Keighran (MCL) being the only absentees.

Abbas Miski has kept his place on the wing after making a try-scoring return to action following a four-match injury absence due to an old knee injury, with young gun Zach Eckersley again being his centre partner.

Ireland international Liam Byrne has retained his spot in the starting front-row in the absence of Thompson and Havard, whilst towering forward Walters keeps his place at prop after making 49 tackles in last week’s win at Hull KR.

The Warriors’ bench is unchanged, with Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree and Harvie Hill looking to make an impact for Peet’s side against the Saints.

As for St Helens, coach Paul Wellens has made two changes to his side that beat Wakefield Trinity last weekend. Harry Robertson (quad) and James Bell (foot) are ruled out, but experienced duo Mark Percival and Daryl Clark come back into Wellens’ 17-man matchday squad.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Jack Farrimond.

St Helens: Tristan Sailor; Jon Bennison, Matt Whitley, Mark Percival, Lewis Murphy; Jack Welsby, George Whitby; Alex Walmsley, Moses Mbye, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles. Subs: Daryl Clark, Agnatius Paasi, George Delaney, Dayon Sambou. 18th man: Noah Stephens.

The Rivals Round clash takes place at the Brick Community Stadium at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday, 3pm kick-off. For those unable to get a ticket, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action.