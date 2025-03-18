Wigan Warriors v St Helens ticket details as Good Friday derby set for bumper crowd

Wigan Warriors fans at the Brick Community Stadium | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors host St Helens in Rivals Round on Good Friday

The Brick Community Stadium is heading for a sell-out crowd for the traditional Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

Wigan are hosting this year’s Good Friday derby – with Matt Peet’s Warriors and Paul Wellens’ Saints set to lock horns on April 18 (3pm).

It will be the first time the Warriors and Saints go head-to-head in 2025 – with the reverse fixture taking place at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, September 5 (8pm).

Earlier this week, the Warriors announced that tickets for both the South Stand and West Stand have sold out a month in advance. Home tickets can now only be purchased in the East Stand, with St Helens’ travelling contingent located in the North Stand.

More than 21,000 tickets have already been purchased for the mouth-watering clash with three weeks still to go.

It was the Saints who claimed the bragging rights in 2024, with Konrad Hurrell scoring in the final minute of the game to secure a 12-4 win for Wellens’ side.

Elsewhere, the ‘We Are Wigan Warriors’ documentary is now available to watch on demand.

The three hour-long episodes premiered on Sky Sports Action in the build-up to the club’s historic Las Vegas clash with Warrington Wolves, and were then shown on Sky Documentaries.

Commissioned by the Warriors and produced by JAM Films, the documentary highlights the club’s historic Grand Slam-winning 2024 season, with access all areas for the film crew.

Warriors prop Luke Thompson said: “I hope everyone enjoys, it sort of gives everyone an insight into a full-time environment and what we all go through in terms of our personal lives, so I think it’s good for fans to watch and bring a bit of exposure to the sport – I think that’s the main thing really – more eyes on the sport.

“They sent it over to us on the way to Vegas so I watched all three episodes there. It was really good to watch it back and reflect on last year, some good memories and I thought the guys who produced the documentary did a great job.”