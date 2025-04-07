Tyler Dupree applauds the Wigan Warriors fans at the Brick Community Stadium | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

All tickets have now sold out Wigan Warriors’ derby clash with St Helens at the Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday.

More than 24,000 are expected inside the Brick Community Stadium for the traditional Good Friday, with the Warriors and Saints confirming their sold out allocations for the mouth-watering showdown.

Wigan are hosting this year’s Good Friday derby – with Matt Peet’s Warriors and Paul Wellens’ Saints set to lock horns on April 18 (3pm).

It will be the first time the Warriors and Saints go head-to-head in 2025 – with the reverse fixture taking place at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, September 5 (8pm).

It was the Saints who claimed the bragging rights in 2024, with Konrad Hurrell scoring in the final minute of the game to secure a 12-4 win for Wellens’ side.

With less than two weeks to go until the Warriors host neighbours St Helens in Super League’s Rivals Round, all home and away tickets have now been sold.

Ticket demand has been extremely high throughout sales, with the South Stand selling out a month in advance, with tickets in the East and West Stands selling out the following week.

Wigan and St Helens are currently level on points in the Super League table - the Warriors sit one place higher in third - and it has all the ingredients to be a Good Friday classic.

Elsewhere, the ‘We Are Wigan Warriors’ documentary is now available to watch on demand.

The three hour-long episodes premiered on Sky Sports Action in the build-up to the club’s historic Las Vegas clash with Warrington Wolves, and were then shown on Sky Documentaries.

Commissioned by the Warriors and produced by JAM Films, the documentary highlights the club’s historic Grand Slam-winning 2024 season, with access all areas for the film crew.

Warriors prop Luke Thompson said: “I hope everyone enjoys it, it sort of gives everyone an insight into a full-time environment and what we all go through in terms of our personal lives, so I think it’s good for fans to watch and bring a bit of exposure to the sport – I think that’s the main thing really – more eyes on the sport.

“They sent it over to us on the way to Vegas so I watched all three episodes there. It was really good to watch it back and reflect on last year, some good memories and I thought the guys who produced the documentary did a great job.”