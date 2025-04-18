Wigan Warriors v St Helens verdict as champions reign supreme on Good Friday

Jai Field scoring a try for Wigan Warriors against St Helens on Good Friday | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors claimed the bragging rights on Good Friday with a pulsating 24-14 victory over rivals St Helens at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan coach Matt Peet named an unchanged 17-man matchday squad from the win at Hull KR last time out. As for St Helens, coach Paul Wellens made two changes as Mark Percival and Daryl Clark came in for Harry Robertson (quad) and James Bell (foot).

Wigan and St Helens both slotted penalty goals in the opening 20 minutes through Harry Smith and George Whitby. The score was level at 2-2 midway through the first half after a nail-biting opening quarter.

Smith thought he had scored the opening try of the game in the 26th minute, but it was chalked off by the video referee for an obstruction from his teammate Tyler Dupree.

But it was the Warriors who drew first flood as Jai Field darted onto a chip from Bevan French to score under the sticks, with Smith’s conversion taking the score to 8-2 after half an hour.

Abbas Miski got Wigan’s second try of the afternoon after Saints failed to deal with a chip into the corner, with Zach Eckersley knocking the ball back to Miski, who finished in the corner.

In the 37th minute, the Warriors lost key prop Dupree, who left the field with a head injury assessment, which he ultimately failed, and wasn’t able to return to the action.

And just before the half-time interval, Saints hooker Moses Mbye was sin-binned for a high shot on Eckersley. Wigan took a 12-2 advantage into the break.

Wigan were dealt a blow in the early stages of the second half as prop Walters was shown a yellow card for a high shot on Jon Bennison.

Field got his second try from a lovely individual effort in the 48th minute when he raced through a gap in the Saints defence to touch down. Smith added the extras and Wigan were 18-2 in front with 30 minutes to play.

St Helens got their first try on the scoreboard on the hour thanks to an acrobatic effort from Lewis Murphy, whose try was converted by Whitby.

Wellens’ side mounted a late fightback in the final quarter, with Tongan powerhouse Agnatius Paasi crashing over from close range. Whitby added the conversion, and Wigan’s lead narrowed to just 18-14.

But it was Wigan’s Good Friday to remember, with Miski scoring his second two minutes from time after French forced an error from Tristan Sailor following a long-range kick from Smith. The conversion was good from man-of-the-match Smith, sealing pulsating 24-14 win for Peet’s side in front of a 24,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. §8th man: Jack Farrimond.

Tries: Field (2), Miski (2) Goals: Smith 4/5

St Helens: Tristain Sailor; Jon Bennison, Matt Whitley, Mark Percival, Lewis Murphy; Jack Welsby, George Whitby; Alex Walmsley, Moses Mbye, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles. Subs: Daryl Clark, Agnatius Paasi, George Delaney, Dayon Sambou. 18th man: Noah Stephens.

Tries: Murphy, Paasi Goals: Whitby 3/3

Attendance: 24,294