Women’s Challenge Cup finalists Wigan Warriors and St Helens have both named their 21-player squads for Saturday’s mouthwatering showdown at Wembley Stadium.

Wigan coach Denis Betts has named an unchanged 21 from last weekend, where they won 34-12 against Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley in Round 3 of the Women’s Super League.

Rease Casey, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Mia-Jayne Atherton and Tiana Power could come into Betts’ side at Wembley, having missed out on the matchday 17 last time out.

Saints head coaches Derek Hardman and Craig Richards have named their 21-player squad, making just two changes from the side which recorded an impressive victory over reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie last time out.

Vicky Whitfield and Alyx Bridge come back into the fold, with Erin McDonald and Hollie Bawden missing out.

Wigan: Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire, Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe, Mary Coleman, Carys Marsh, Shaniah Power, Eva Hunter, Vicky Molyneux, Meg Williams, Rachel Thompson, Rease Casey, Emily Veivers, Remi Wilton, Holly Speakman, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Mia-Jayne Atherton, Tiana Power.

St Helens: Beri Salihi, Phoebe Hook, Erin Stott, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Harris, Faye Gaskin, Vicky Whitfield, Katie Mottershead, Channy Crowl, Shona Hoyle, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham, Naomi Williams, Georgia Sutherland, Darcy Stott, Caitlin Casey, Rachel Woosey, Caitlin Maylor, Luci McColm, Alyx Bridge, Dani McGifford.

Wigan and St Helens will make history on Saturday, as the two rival clubs will meet for the first time, in any format, at the new Wembley Stadium.

St Helens are the current holders of the Women’s Challenge Cup, as they look to retain the Cup for the fifth successive year. Meanwhile, Wigan’s Women will be playing in the Cup final for the first time in their short history.

“What a great final,” said Betts. If you’d have asked me at the start of the year to pick an opponent if we were going to get Wembley, I’d have said St Helens. It’s an ideal game, it’s a great game for the girls, and it’s a great game for the sport of rugby league.

“A Wembley final is a Wembley final, but to have it against our local rivals makes it even more exciting.

“Having Kris (Radlinski) at the front of us as well as the CEO leading us out and Vicky Molyneux leading the girls out as club captain – it’s what we talked about last year about holding on to ambition and to have a desire for days like this.”

The Women’s Challenge Cup final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 7, with an 11:45am kick-off. For those not in attendance in the capital, the final will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.