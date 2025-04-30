Tyler Dupree (right) with Wigan Warriors teammate Harvie Hill (left) applauding the fans | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors will have key prop Tyler Dupree back available for their clash with Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend, coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

England international Dupree missed last Sunday’s 36-12 win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium after failing a head injury assessment in their Good Friday derby win over St Helens. However, Dupree will be available to return to action at St James’ Park following his 12-day concussion protocol.

“We get Tyler back so we’re in similar shape (to last week at Hull),” said Peet.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were boosted by the returns of powerhouse prop Luke Thompson and centre Adam Keighran in last weekend’s win over Hull, and they have pulled through healthy.

“Luke and Adam are good and healthy,” said Peet. “Luke was only out for a couple of weeks, and Adam a bit more, so he was probably a bit more sore than normal. We got together for recovery on Monday, and he said he was a bit sore, but he’s great.”

The Warriors will travel up to the North East on Saturday and stay overnight before their clash with Warrington.

“We go on Saturday, so we’ll train up until then,” added Peet. “We won’t train on Saturday, but we’ll travel up there, we are quite familiar with it now with Magic Weekends and trips to Hull and Catalans, the lads enjoy it that travel together.”

At this year’s Magic Weekend, incentives are being offered to players who celebrate their tries creatively, whilst at the same time joining the game’s fundraising efforts in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

To mark the 18th Magic Weekend since the showpiece event was launched in Cardiff in 2007, Super League sponsors Betfred will donate £180 for every try celebration across the six fixtures at St James’ Park, and have also offered an additional £1,000 for the best celebration over the weekend.

The Wigan players might well be brushing up on their try celebrations this week ahead of Sunday’s clash with Warrington Wolves at St James’ Park, but not Leeming, who has had his trademark for several years.

“Not yet,” Peet laughed when asked if he had seen any of his players practising their celebrations.

“I think it’s a great initiative, I think it’s supporter friendly, social media friendly, I think we want to see our players express themselves with their character and emotion and it’s for an unbelievable charity and one that is deep at the hearts of everyone in rugby league, so it would be great to see clubs and players buy into it over the weekend.”