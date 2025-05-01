Wigan Warriors hooker Kruise Leeming (left) and Warrington Wolves centre Toby King (right) with the Locker Cup at St James' Park | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will compete for the Locker Cup at St James’ Park on Sunday as part of Super League’s Magic Weekend.

The Locker Cup is a historic trophy contested between Wigan and Warrington dating back to 1938 when it began as the Wardonia Cup. Renamed as the Locker Cup in 1972, it was a key part of the rivalry between the local neighbours until the Super League competition was launched back in 1996.

The trophy was revived for Magic Weekend in 2019, and since then the annual feature has been retained in three of the last four seasons by the Warriors.

In total, the Locker Cup has been played for 57 times - Wigan winning 35, Warrington 21, and a single draw.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Wigan coach Matt Peet said his side, who head into Magic Weekend on the back of four straight wins, are looking forward to another big occasion in Newcastle this weekend.

“I think these clubs have been used to be playing in big games throughout the history of the sport,” Peet said. “But this current crop enjoy it, we look forward to these occasions, I think any player across the league is the same, and I’m sure it brings out the best in everyone at the weekend across Super League.”