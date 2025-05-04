Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree (left) with head coach Matt Peet (right) at the Brick Community Stadium | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his side that will take on Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend.

Peet has made just one change to his 17 that beat Hull FC at the MKM Stadium last Sunday, with Tyler Dupree coming back into the fold after passing his return to play concussion protocol after failing a head injury assessment in their win over St Helens on Good Friday a fortnight ago.

England international prop Dupree comes back onto the bench, with young gun Zach Eckersley moving to 18th man.

Meanwhile, Warrington coach Sam Burgess has been forced into making five changes from his side that beat St Helens last time out. Toby King (groin), Matty Ashton (failed HIA), Marc Sneyd (eye) and Danny Walker (knee) have been ruled out through injury, whilst Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell also drops out.

Meanwhile, youngster Arron Lindop has recovered from a broken jaw after undergoing surgery just three weeks ago, whilst Jake Thewlis starts on the wing after being recalled from his loan at Salford Red Devils earlier this week.

Oli Leyland and Stefan Ratchford have been brought into the halves in the absence of George Williams (ankle) and Sneyd, whilst academy product Adam Holroyd also comes back into Burgess’ side.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters. 18th man: Zach Eckersley.

Warrington: Matt Dufty; Josh Thewlis, Rodrick Tai, Arron Lindop, Jake Thewlis; Stefan Ratchford, Oli Leyland; Luke Yates, Sam Powell, Paul Vaughan, Adam Holroyd, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Ben Currie. Subs: Joe Philbin, Jordy Crowther, Zane Musgrove, James Harrison. 18th man: Ewan Irwin.

The Super League Round 10 clash takes place at St James’ Park, 3:15pm kick-off. For those not attending Magic Weekend, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.