Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for their clash with Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend.

The reigning Super League champions have been boosted by the return of key prop Tyler Dupree, who has passed his return to play concussion protocol after failing a head injury assessment in Wigan’s win over St Helens a fortnight ago. The England international replaces young winger Jacob Douglas in the only change to Peet’s 21-man squad.

Homegrown trio Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond and Taylor Kerr could come into Peet’s 17 after not making the matchday squad in their 36-12 win at Hull FC last Sunday. All three players featured for Wigan’s reserves in their win over Bradford Bulls at Robin Park Arena last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Warrington coach Sam Burgess has made three changes to his squad from their win over St Helens last week. Marc Sneyd (fractured eye socket), Toby King (groin) and Matty Ashton (failed HIA) drop out, with Oli Leyland, Arron Lindop and Jake Thewlis coming into the fold, with the latter having been recalled from his loan at Salford Red Devils earlier this week.

Danny Walker has been named in Burgess’ 21-man squad, although Warrington Guardian reported earlier this week that the England hooker is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, with quotes from Burgess confirming as much.

With Warrington without their first-choice halfbacks in captain George Williams and goal-kicker Sneyd for the trip to the North East, Burgess is likely to turn to Stefan Ratchford, Ewan Irwin or Leyland to fill the void in the halves.

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Taylor Kerr.

Warrington: Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Ewan Irwin, Oli Leyland, Arron Lindop, Zane Musgrove, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Dan Russell, Rodrick Tai, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, Max Wood, Luke Yates.

The Magic Weekend clash takes place at St James’ Park - home of Newcastle United FC - Sunday afternoon, 3:15pm kick-off. For those not attending in the North East, the Round 10 fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.