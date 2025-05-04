Adam Keighran celebrating a try for Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors made it five wins in a row as they defeated Warrington Wolves 22-20 in front of a bumper crowd at St James’ Park.

The reigning Super League champions are certainly hitting their straps at this stage of the season, having swept aside Salford Red Devils (home), Hull KR (away), St Helens (home), Hull FC (away) and now Warrington (Magic) in their last five outings.

Matt Peet’s side were 12-4 ahead at half-time thanks to first half tries from Jai Field and Bevan French, with Jake Thewlis going over for Warrington.

Abbas Miski and Adam Keighran posted further tries in the second half to seal a win for Wigan, but Warrington staged a comeback in the latter stages of the game.

Peet has made just one change to his 17 that beat Hull FC at the MKM Stadium last Sunday, with Tyler Dupree coming back into the fold after passing his return to play concussion protocol after failing a head injury assessment in their win over St Helens on Good Friday a fortnight ago.

England international prop Dupree comes back onto the bench, with young gun Zach Eckersley moving to 18th man.

Meanwhile, Warrington coach Sam Burgess has been forced into making five changes from his side that beat St Helens last time out. Toby King (groin), Matty Ashton (failed HIA), Marc Sneyd (eye) and Danny Walker (knee) have been ruled out through injury, whilst Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell also drops out.

Meanwhile, youngster Arron Lindop has recovered from a broken jaw after undergoing surgery just three weeks ago, whilst Jake Thewlis starts on the wing after being recalled from his loan at Salford Red Devils earlier this week.

Oli Leyland and Stefan Ratchford have been brought into the halves in the absence of George Williams (ankle) and Sneyd, whilst academy product Adam Holroyd also comes back into Burgess’ side.

Warrington fullback Matt Dufty thought he had opened the scoring inside three minutes but it was ruled out for an earlier knock-on by his teammate Arron Lindop.

But it was Wigan who drew first blood. Jai Field scored following a lovely attacking play involving his fellow spine members Harry Smith and Bevan French, with Adam Keighran converting.

The Warriors extended their lead in the 13th minute as Field and Bevan French combined brilliantly, with the latter scoring as Warrington’s Jake Thewlis collided with referee Chris Kendall in the process of the try being scored. Keighran’s conversion was good, and the Warriors were 12-0 ahead.

But Warrington hit back midway through the first half as Dufty threw a superb cut-out ball for Jake Thewlis to score out wide. Stefan Ratchford couldn’t convert, and Wigan were still 12-4 ahead.

Field and Kruise Leeming both crossed the whitewash in the second quarter, but their efforts were chalked off by the video referee as Peet’s side went into the changing rooms at the break 12-4 in front.

Wigan came out firing early in the second half and scored as Rodrick Tai latched onto a grubber from Josh Thewlis. Ratchford converted, but Wigan still led 12-10.

The Warriors extended their lead in the 52nd minute when Field threw a perfectly timed cut-out pass to Miski who scored in the corner. Keighran’s conversion put Wigan 18-10 in front.

Burgess’ side launched a comeback in the final 10 minutes of the match as he raced down the right flank to go past Wire fullback Matt Dufty and go over. He couldn’t convert his own try, but Wigan were 22-10 ahead with nine minutes left on the clock.

The Wir staged a comeback in the latter stages of the game with tries from Joe Philbin and Jake Thewlis, but Ratchford failed to convert Thewlis’ try, and Wigan held on in the final couple of minutes to clinch a 22-20 win.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jakle Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters. 18th man: Zach Eckersley.

Tries: Field, French, Miski, Keighran Goals: Keighran 3/4

Warrington: Matt Dufty; Josh Thewlis, Arron Lindop, Rodrick Tai, Jake Thewlis; Stefan Ratchford, Oli Leyland; Luke Yates, Sam Powell, Paul Vaughan, Adam Holroyd, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Ben Currie. Subs: James Harrison, Joe Philbin, Zane Musgrove, Jordy Crowther. 18th man: Ewan Irwin.

Tries: Jake Thewlis (2), Tai, Philbin Goals: Ratchford 2/4