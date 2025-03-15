Wigan Warriors verdict as Challenge Cup holders knocked out by Hull FC

Luke Thompson in action for Wigan Warriors against Hull FC | Dean Williams

Reigning Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors have been knocked out of the competition

Wigan Warriors’ hopes of retaining their Challenge Cup crown are over after going down to a 26-22 defeat against Hull FC in the fourth round.

It is the first time Hull have won at the Brick Community Stadium since 2019 - with John Cartwright’s side progressing through to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw on Monday night.

Lewis Martin scored a hat-trick inside the final 25 minutes of the game to complete Hull’s remarkable comeback in the second half.

Wigan had led 22-6 at the break thanks to first half tries from Zach Eckersley, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Liam Farrell.

But Hull staged a remarkable fightback in the second 40, scoring four unanswered tries o knock Wigan out of the Challenge Cup.

Eckersley got Wigan off to a flier with the game’s opening try in the fourth minute before Field went over just five minutes later.

The Warriors led 16-0 after 15 minutes following Nsemba’s try but they were dealt a blow midway through the first half as Field left the field with a hamstring issue and didn’t return.

Field’s withdrawal saw a shuffle of Wigan’s team on the field - with Bevan French moving to fullback, Adam Keighran to the halves, Farrell to centre and Sam Walters coming into back-row.

Hull posted their first points in the 26th minute - with powerhouse prop Herman Ese’ese bulldozing his way over from close range.

Harry Smith extended Wigan’s lead to 18-6 with a penalty goal on the half-hour mark before Farrell’s try sent the hosts into the break 22-6 ahead.

Amir Bourouh, who came through the youth system at Wigan, scored against his former club in the 47th minute following a long-range break from Harvey Barron.

Hull went down to 12 men in the 51st minute after John Asiata was sin-binned for dissent - but the yellow card seemed to ignite a fire within the Black and Whites.

Martin scored the first of his three tries in the 55th minute thanks to a stunning cut-out pass from Jordan Rapana. Sezer missed the conversion but they were only 22-14 behind with the final quarter to go.

Martin’s second try is one for his highlight reel as he rounded French to dive over in the corner. Sezer’s conversion meant that they were only two points behind with eight minutes remaining.

And with less than four minutes left on the clock, Martin completed his hat-trick in front of the travelling Hull contingent - with Sezer slotting the conversion from the touchline to secure a 26-22 win for Hull, sending Cartwright’s troops through to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Sam Walters, Tom Forber.

Tries: Eckersley, Field, Nsemba, Farrell Goals: Smith 3/5

Hull FC: Jordan Rapana; Harvey Barron, Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe, Lewis Martin; Cade Cust, Aidan Sezer; Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Jack Ashworth, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane, John Asiata. Subs: Brad Fash, Liam Knight, Logan Moy, Hugo Salabio.

Tries: Ese’ese, Bourouh, Martin (3) Goals: Sezer 3/5

Attendance: 9,287