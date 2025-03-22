Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors went down to a 12-10 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on Saturday night.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors couldn’t manage to bounce back from their Challenge Cup exit last week as Matt Peet’s side narrowly lost 12-10 to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley.

The Rhinos were 6-4 to the good at half-time thanks to the opener from Riley Lumb, whilst Liam Marshall crossed for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, Bevan French put Wigan ahead for the first time in the 50th minute but a match-winner from Jack Sinfield secured the two points for the Rhinos.

Wigan were faced with adversity before the game even begun as Abbas Miski was named on the teamsheet following two weeks’ absence due to carrying an old injury - but was forced to withdraw in the warm-up, with academy product Jacob Douglas coming in at short notice. Jack Farrimond also made his senior appearance of 2025 - whilst Jai Field (hamstring) and Adam Keighran (MCL) dropped out.

As for Leeds, Rhinos icon Ryan Hall made his 500th career appearance at the age of 37. Brad Arthur made two changes to his squad - with Jarrod O’Connor and Tom Holroyd replacing Andy Ackers (hamstring) and Tom Nicholson-Watton.

The Rhinos opened the scoring in the 11th minute as Riley Lumb capitalised on a drop ball from Douglas, but Jake Connor couldn’t convert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor stretched Leeds’ lead on the half-hour mark though after Wigan were caught offside.

Bevan French, who was playing fullback in the absence of Field, denied Leeds powerhouse Sam Lisone of a try in the 34th minute thanks to an outstanding one-on-one try-saver.

The Warriors came back into it late on in the first half as Marshall raced onto a neat chip from Harry Smith to touch down in the corner. Smith couldn’t convert, so the Rhinos took a narrow 6-4 lead into the break.

Peet’s side took the lead for the first time in the game in the 50th minute as French got on the scoresheet, with Smith’s boot extending the score to 10-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home fans thought they had scored another on the hour mark when Lumb went over again - but it was ruled out due to a forward pass from Ash Handley.

The Rhinos got the match-winner 14 minutes from time as Connor’s chip bounced off Hall’s head, with Jack Sinfield racing onto the loose ball to score.

Wigan had a number of plays inside the Leeds 20 in the latter stages of the game, but the Rhinos held on for an impressive 12-10 win on home soil.

Leeds: Lachie Miller; Ryan Hall, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Riley Lumb; Brodie Croft, Jake Connor; Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Keenan Palasia. Subs: Margon Gannon, Sam Lisone, Jack Sinfield, Tom Holroyd. 18th man: Brad Arthur.

Tries: Lumb, Sinfield Goals: Connor 2/3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan: Bevab French; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Liam Farrell, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Tyler Dupree, Tom Forber, Patrick Mago, Sam Walters. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

Tries: Marshall, French Goals: Smith 1/2

Attendance: 15,166