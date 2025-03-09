Kaide Ellis in action for Wigan Warriors against Huddersfield Giants | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors earned a hard-fought 44-18 win over Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors were made to work for the two points on their return from Las Vegas by a spirited Huddersfield Giants side.

The Giants took an early lead through Adam Swift before Wigan skipper Liam Farrell levelled the score.

Zach Eckersley made a try-scoring return to Wigan’s first-team on the half-hour mark: but tries from Sam Hewitt and Jacob Gagai gave the Giants an 18-10 half-time lead.

But the Warriors came out firing in the second half, scoring 34 unanswered points thanks to efforts from Farrell, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Jake Wardle, Jai Field and Kruise Leeming to wrap up a 44-18 victory.

Wigan Today were in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium: here are four players who impressed us in their win over Huddersfield.

Kaide Ellis

Moving the Australian to that loose forward role was a masterstroke from the club’s coaching staff. Ellis’ game has evolved since moving into that No. 13 jersey and he is now a major cog in the Wigan machine. He was brilliant against Huddersfield and put in a shift, playing 65 minutes straight before coming off for a breather - a mammoth effort, considering his body will probably still be feeling a tad fatigued from Vegas.

Harry Smith

The England international was a bit quiet in the first half: but he took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, kicking not one, but two 40/20s to get his side on the front foot. Smith delivered a stunning display in Las Vegas last week and he produced another classy display with his game management and in-game kicking coming to the fore.

Zach Eckersley

Eckersley travelled with the team to the USA: but he didn’t feature in the big win over Warrington at the Allegiant Stadium. He got his chance in the first-team against the Giants and didn’t disappoint. He assisted Farrell for Wigan’s first try in the 12th minute thanks to a fancy offload before getting on the scoresheet himself on the half hour mark. Peet must love having a player like Eckersley in his squad because he can cover a number of positions to a high standard. The Oldham native is going to be part of the Wigan furniture for a while, you suspect.

Liam Farrell

The game against Huddersfield perhaps needed a captain like Farrell: to stand up and deliver because it’s probably been a long and tiring week for the players as they get over the jet lag and experience of being in Vegas. Farrell stepped up to the plate, that’s for sure. It was a genuine captain’s display from the 34-year-old. Dogged in defence and knows which lines to run in attack. Consistent as ever.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Tom Forber. 18th man: Harvey Makin.

Tries: Farrell (2), Eckersley, Marshall, French, Wardle, Field, Leeming Goals: Keighran 6

Huddersfield: Jacob Gagai; Aidan McGowan, Jake Bibby, Liam Sutcliffe, Adam Swift; Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune; Fenton Rogers, Ashton Golding, Oliver Wilson, Sam Hewitt, Jack Murchie, Leroy Cudjoe. Subs: Thomas Deakin, Tom Burgess, Harry Rushton, Taane Milne. 18th man: George Flanagan.

Tries: Swift, Hewitt, Flanagan Goals: Sutcliffe 3

Attendance: 17,625