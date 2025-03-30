Junior Nsemba in action for Wigan Warriors | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways with a 54-0 win over Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Warriors welcomed back Brad O’Neill, who played his first game in eight months after suffering an ACL injury last July. Meanwhile, Jai Field also made his return to action after missing last week’s defeat against Leeds Rhinos due to a hamstring injury.

Wigan were 22-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries from Jake Wardle (2), Jai Field and Junior Nsemba. However, the Warriors also had prop Tyler Dupree sin-binned in the first half for a dangerous shoulder contact on Salford’s Nathan Connell.

The Warriors scored six further tries in the second half through Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Field and Wardle to secure a comfortable 54-0 victory.

Wigan Today were in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium: here are four players who impressed us in their win over Salford.

Junior Nsemba

Nsemba was absolutely outstanding. He ran a number of good lines throughout the game which led to tries. We regularly talk about how good the towering back-rower is going to be in a few years when he hits his peak, but he is already one of the leading back-rowers in Super League. Considering he is 6ft 5in who probably weighs around 105kg, Nsemba is quick, and it’s a frightening sight for the opposition fullback when he bursts through the gaps.

Sam Walters

Walters is enjoying an impressive start to the season from an individual point of view, with the 6ft 7in forward making a big impact when he enters the action from the bench. The beauty of Walters is that he is comfortable playing back-row or in the middle, so it makes perfect sense for Peet to utilise him from the bench. Walters made several strong carries up the middle and played big minutes, which will only stand him in good stead.

Jai Field

The Australian fullback made his return from a brief spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and played the full 80 minutes, which is positive and welcome news for the Warriors. He got on the scoresheet (twice!) and played a part in a couple more whilst being solid in defence. It was an encouraging display from Field, who will be hoping to get back to full fitness ahead of the next two games against Hull KR (away) and St Helens (home).

Jake Wardle

The England international was consistent as ever. He carries the ball with the power of a back-rower but the pace of a centre. He scored three well-taken tries, completing his hat-trick in the final minute of the game. Best centre in Super League? It is certainly up for debate, but he’s definitely up there. He made several big carries out of the backfield for Peet’s side and, of course, bagged a hat-trick. We’re running out of superlatives to describe Wardle, but he’s just a very good and very natural rugby league player.

Wigan: Jai Field; Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Tyler Dupree, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters. 18th man: Liam Byrne.

Tries: Wardle (3), Field (2), Nsemba, Marshall, French, Walters, Eckersley Goals: Smith 7/10

Salford: Ryan Brierley; Nathan Connell, Esan Marsters, Jonny Vaughan, Josh Wagstaffe; Kai Morgan, Joe Shorrocks; Jack Ormondroyd, Finley Yates, Chris Hill, Shane Wright, Matty Foster, George Hill. Subs: Justin Sangare, Tiaki Chan, Jimmy Shields, Scott Egan.

Tries: Goals:

Attendance: 14,262