Wigan Warriors Wheelchair star Adam Rigby has announced his retirement from international rugby league following a 17-year career for England.

Rigby helped England lift the World Cup in 2008 after making his debut in Australia, just a year on from first taking up wheelchair rugby league.

He then secured a second World Cup with England in 2022 as England edged out France in a pulsating and memorable final in Manchester.

“For a number of reasons, I’ve decided this is the right time,” said Rigby.

“It’s amazing to think I was only 16 when I made my England debut in the 2008 World Cup in Australia. Because I was so young, I didn’t really appreciate what I was doing.

“I do find it special to be considered one of the pioneers – and to have been on the journey of wheelchair rugby league to the incredible experience of winning the World Cup at home in 2022, when the sport moved out of sports halls and into arenas. There will always be a bond between us as a group, and that’s why I wanted to tell Tom this weekend and be around the rest of the lads.

“Being captain of my country in what turned out to be my final game for England last year was another special moment that I’ll always remember.”

England Wheelchair coach Tom Coyd said: “I think the best measure of how much we value Adam is the fact that we appointed him as captain for our game against Spain in Nantes last year.

“He’s been a key figure in the England set-up for much longer than me, stretching right back to the 2008 World Cup in Australia, and I know from talking to the other pioneers what an important part he has played.

“He’s always been a pleasure to coach and to have in our group – and it’s typical of Adam that even as he makes the decision to step away from England as player, not only will he continue to play in the Wigan jersey which he loves so much, but he also wants to maintain his involvement in Wheelchair Rugby League as a match official.”