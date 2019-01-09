Wigan Warriors WILL face NRL superstar Cooper Cronk next month

Australian superstar Cooper Cronk – one of the world’s best players – WILL face Wigan in next month’s World Club Challenge.

There were doubts the Kangaroos, Queensland and Sydney Roosters No.7 would miss out after he underwent off-season shoulder surgery.

But the Daily Telegraph reported he joined in with pre-season training this week.

“Yes, he will be fine,” Robinson said about Cronk playing in the February 17 World Club Challenge against Wigan.

Cronk, 35, is a former Golden Boot winner and played for Australia in their 2017 World Cup final victory against England.

The match will be a repeat of the 2014 Challenge, when the Tricolours won 36-14.