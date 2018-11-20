Wigan Warriors will have a new main sponsor on their shirts

Wigan Warriors will have a new main sponsor emblazoned across the front of their shirts next season.

Warriors have announced that Prestone will become the club’s principal partner. They replace 188Bet as the main sponsor – the new shirt is expected to be launched later this week.

The Prestone logo

Prestone are a manufacturer of automotive high performance functional fluids.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “We are thrilled to announce Prestone as our new principal partner and welcome them to our commercial partnership family.

“Like Wigan, Prestone pride themselves on being market leaders in their field with a focus on standards and testing our respective systems in order to achieve peak performance.

“From the outset, it was clear we share the same values and ambitions, and with a range of innovative activities planned, I look forward to building what I’m sure will be a very successful partnership.

“From the time we have spent together, their passion for the partnership and excitement about creating a strong relationship with our fans and community has been evident where they will add tremendous value to our fan engagement, match day experience and community activities”.

Betfred Super League champions Wigan have also announced the extension of their partnership with leading energy provider npower.