Wigan Warriors wing ace Tom Davies hoping to avoid hot water in the World Club Challenge!

Tom Davies is hoping to make the most of his World Club Challenge chance – as last time he was playing in the Championship on game day!

Davies was on the cusp of the Warriors first team when Wigan beat Cronulla 22-6 in 2017.

But the winger, who grew-up a Warriors fan, wasn’t even in the stadium to see his mates win the title.

“I was playing that day, Swinton against London,” he recalled. “At the time I was on dual reg and me and Liam Forsyth were playing for Swinton.

“It was hard to focus on it but you have to put your visors on and focus on your own game.”

Despite not featuring in the squad, Davies did have a role to play in the defeat of the Sharks, though he is hoping to make amends this year for a mishap resulting in a few stern words from then-director of performance Mark Bitcon.

“All that week it was massive," he said.

“It was my first year and it was my job to do the ice baths, to empty and refill them.

“I refilled them before team run and the hot tub wasn’t hot enough so me and Kyle Shelford got a rollocking from Mark Bitcon.

“He said ‘I’ve got lads to do a recovery and they can’t, we’ve got a World Club Challenge tomorrow’ so hopefully I can make up for that.”

Davies has since scored into the front line, as one of the first-choice wingers at a club not short of flyers.

And he is desperate to have an influence against Sydney Roosters on Sunday and be part of a lasting legacy.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to and hopefully we can get the result and make a memory of a lifetime,” he said.

“

It’s hugely special and something we talk about a lot.

“We have the stars over the badge and it means a lot to the club, it means a lot to the fans. Looking back at the history, that’s what makes it so special.

“You hear about the legacy, and you hear about these teams who beat Manly and going over there and beating Brisbane.

“Thinking ‘we’ve earned that star’ that’s the whole point of it.”